Mura Masa – “Jump”

1:17 PM EDT on March 11, 2025

The Reids

I'm always curious to hear what Mura Masa is up to. The British producer is often changing his sound up, which sometimes yields phenomenal returns like the Clairo team-up "I Don't Think I Can Do This Again." This week he's got a hyperactive and invigorating new dance track called "Jump." It's neither a Van Halen nor Kris Kross cover, but it does sample Zulu Lightning's soca classic "Hol Up Your Foot And Jump." The syncopated madness will have your body moving involuntarily. The "Jump" video, directed by the Reids, is a showcase for the Showdem Movement, a Double Dutch dance group and charity based in NYC. Watch below and bask in the glory of that synthetic horn fanfare.

