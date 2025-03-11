Watch Stevie Wonder & Fugees’ Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean Perform At Roberta Flack Memorial

In 1996, the Fugees released their cover of "Killing Me Softly With His Song," a song that Roberta Flack made famous in 1973. It became the Fugees' biggest-ever hit, and it rocketed Ms. Lauryn Hill, who sang that whole cover, to stardom. Flack herself joined the Fugees when they performed at the VMAs. Last month, Roberta Flack passed away at the age of 88, and Hill shared a eulogy. On Monday, Hill and her former Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean were unexpected guests at Flack's memorial service at Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church, and they gave a musical tribute.

As Billboard reports, guests at Flack's memorial service included the Rev. Al Sharpton, Valerie Simpson, Phylicia Rashad, Dionne Warwick, Alicia Keys, India.Arie, Peabo Bryson, and Clive Davis. During the service, Ms. Lauryn Hill came to the pulpit and read a tearful remembrance of Flack. Joined by a group of musicians that included Wyclef Jean on guitar, Hill sang a tender version of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," Flack's first major hit, before launching into "Killing Me Softly With His Song." Stevie Wonder, accompanied only by a harpist, also sang a version of his own song "If It’s Magic." Watch the performances below.