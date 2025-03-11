Skip to Content
Courting – “Namcy”

3:20 PM EDT on March 11, 2025

Charlie Barclay Harris

In just a few days, the fired-up Liverpool post-punkers Courting, who were a Stereogum Band To Watch last year, will release a new LP with the absurd title Lust For Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’. As someone who gets annoyed by gimmicky and verbose LP titles, I am here to tell you that it's a good record and that you should not let that put you off. Previous singles "Pause At You" and "After You" both made our list of the week's best songs in their own respective weeks. Will their new single "Namcy" be accorded the same prestigious honor? Stay tuned to find out!

Whether or not the all-powerful staff ultimately decides to grant song-of-the-week status to "Namcy," it's a fun piece of music. Courting manage to use the lyrical phrase "get me away from here, I'm dying" without making me wish (too badly) that I was hearing the Belle And Sebastian track of the same title. Their tunefully cranked-up attack reminds me of Franz Ferdinand, which is a good thing. Frontman Sean Murphy-O’Neill says, "'Namcy' is designed to be very hopeful, a stark contrast to the edges of the album. It is straight set -- a linear storyline with made up words. Sometimes, I think it's important to put aside the need to be clever, and get lost in something a bit more nostalgic, slightly unrealistic, very pretty." Listen below.

Lust For Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’ is out 3/14 on Lower Third.

