Molly Burch Crowdfunding Non-Profit Art Space For Adults With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities

Molly Burch is embarking on a new path. The indie darling recently revealed that she is stepping back from music after a rough couple of years, and she is in the process of launching a nonprofit called Picnic Studio that hosts art classes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The LA singer-songwriter shared a heartfelt video on Instagram to announce her crowdfunding campaign for a permanent space for the art classes to take place. Here's what she says in the clip:

I spent most of my career as a musician. It was all I ever knew and never questioned it until two years ago when my boyfriend and I moved from Texas to LA to pursue music further, but soon after, everything started to fall apart.

My manager dropped me, tensions rose with my record label, and emotionally, I was struggling. I found myself crying most days, chasing success I could never reach, leaving me with no self-worth.

So I decided to leave my record deal and take an indefinite break from music. I asked myself when I was last truly happy.

And the answer was when I volunteered at a nonprofit in Austin that helped adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities create art, sell their work and be a part of a beautiful community.

It was life-changing, and I knew I needed to follow this path. So I teamed up with my best friend, Sascha, and together we created our own nonprofit supporting adults with disabilities. We called it Picnic Studio and started hosting art classes out of my home.

What we discovered was that not only did we love the work, but it was also incredibly needed.

Adults with disabilities face significant barriers, including limited access to employment and social isolation. For many, these challenges have only grown worse and are severely vulnerable with the new administration.

We're determined to officially start our program, but we need funding for a permanent space. Today, we've launched a crowdfunding campaign to help make our dream of Picnic Studio a reality.

Whether through a donation or spreading the word, your support would mean the world to us.

I'm not sure what the future holds for me as a musician, but this work has healed me, and I can't wait to share that healing with others.