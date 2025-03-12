Willie Nelson Announces 154th Album Oh What A Beautiful World

Nonagenarian Willie Nelson has announced his next album. Oh What A Beautiful World -- his 77th solo studio album and his 154th album overall -- is out in April. Today the redheaded stranger has shared the title track, a duet with fellow Texas country legend Rodney Crowell.

Nelson is a longtime Crowell fan, and in fact, Oh What A Beautiful World comprises songs Crowell has written over the past five decades, including ones made famous by artists like Jerry Jeff Walker and Bob Seger. Crowell originally wrote "Oh What A Beautiful World" for his 2014 album Tarpaper, and while today's version stays faithful to that original, Nelson's voice gives it an undeniable outlaw flair.

Listen to that and see the whole Oh What A Beautiful World tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "What Kind Of Love"

02 "Banks Of The Old Bandera"

03 "The Fly Boy & The Kid"

04 "Forty Miles From Nowhere"

05 "I Wouldn’t Be Me Without You"

06 "Making Memories Of Us"

07 "Oh What A Beautiful World" (With Rodney Crowell)

08 "Open Season On My Heart"

09 "Shame On The Moon"

10 "She’s Back In Town"

11 "Still Learning How To Fly"

12 "Stuff That Works"

Oh What A Beautiful World is out 4/25 via Sony Music.