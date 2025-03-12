Carrie Underwood: Big Nü-Metal Fan

Country star and one-time American Idol winner Carrie Underwood — last seen debasing herself by performing at Donald Trump's inauguration — is back on Idol as a judge this year, replacing Katy Perry. Sunday's episode featured audition footage for an 18-year-old going by the name Insite, who performed mediocre renditions of Korn's "Freak On A Leash" and Drowning Pool's "Bodies." These hits from the peak nü-metal era came out before this kid was even born, but Underwood, who turned 42 this week, is squarely in the age bracket to have lived through this stuff in her youth. During the audition, it quickly became clear that she did.

While Insite performed "Freak On A Leash," Underwood could be seen bopping along, mouthing every lyric and even replicating Jonathan Davis' unhinged scat routine. She then joined Insite in a hype-woman capacity for "Bodies." As she explained to her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, "That was high school for me. I've even crowdsurfed, people." This fondness for the music must have contributed to Underwood's decision to send Insite on to Hollywood for further Idol business; the guy could not possibly have been waved through on merit, right?

You can see all this for yourself below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=J8LugsOYltQ

"Let the bodies hit the floor" is a core policy for Underwood's dear leader, so maybe this isn't that surprising.

UPDATE: Papa Roach, who released the single "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" with Underwood last year, brought the singer out for that song and "Last Resort" in Las Vegas on April 5.