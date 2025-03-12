Hear Detroit Hardcore Bands Bad Beat & D Bloc’s Intense New Split

The city of Detroit has had a huge, important hardcore scene ever since the days of Negative Approach and the Necros. These days, it remains a center of the culture -- host to the annual Tied Down fest and source of bands like Never Ending Game. On a new split, two of the newer class of Detroit hardcore bands get together to do some damage.

Bad Beat, who released a very fun full-length debut last year, have a great early-'80s feel to then. They're fast and snotty, with hooks that occasionally border on pop-punk. But they still sound tough as hell, and their breakdowns are no joke. D Bloc, meanwhile, are pretty much entirely tough as hell. (This is D Bloc, now D-Block. To the best of my knowledge, Jadakiss and Styles P are not involved in this one.) They play primal metallic chug music that borders on beatdown. On a new split, the two bands contribute two tracks apiece, and all four of these songs are engineered for maximum chaos. Hear it all unfold below.

<a href="https://badbeatmi.bandcamp.com/album/dhc-split">DHC Split by Bad Beat / D Bloc</a>

The Bad Beat/D Bloc split is out now on Triple B/DAZE.