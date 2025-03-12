Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Hear Detroit Hardcore Bands Bad Beat & D Bloc’s Intense New Split

12:21 PM EDT on March 12, 2025

The city of Detroit has had a huge, important hardcore scene ever since the days of Negative Approach and the Necros. These days, it remains a center of the culture -- host to the annual Tied Down fest and source of bands like Never Ending Game. On a new split, two of the newer class of Detroit hardcore bands get together to do some damage.

Bad Beat, who released a very fun full-length debut last year, have a great early-'80s feel to then. They're fast and snotty, with hooks that occasionally border on pop-punk. But they still sound tough as hell, and their breakdowns are no joke. D Bloc, meanwhile, are pretty much entirely tough as hell. (This is D Bloc, now D-Block. To the best of my knowledge, Jadakiss and Styles P are not involved in this one.) They play primal metallic chug music that borders on beatdown. On a new split, the two bands contribute two tracks apiece, and all four of these songs are engineered for maximum chaos. Hear it all unfold below.

The Bad Beat/D Bloc split is out now on Triple B/DAZE.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025