Liam Gallagher Appears To Confirm Oasis Reunion Lineup As Setlist Leaks Too

As far as we know, the Oasis reunion is still happening. The Stereogum tips line has yet to receive any juicy gossip about any details surrounding the tour. But "sources close to the upcoming reunion tour" apparently told NME who'd be backing up the Gallaghers onstage this summer, despite neither Liam nor Noel confirming the lineup. Now, it appears that Liam has confirmed NME's Oasis lineup reportage, though he doesn't seem happy about the circumstances.

These "sources" said that Andy Bell, who performed with Oasis from 1999 to 2009, will return on bass. Gem Archer, who played with Oasis in that same timeframe, is rumored to be back on guitar, along with longtime member Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs. The new guy in the mix is drummer Joey Waronker, who's played with R.E.M., Elliott Smith, Thom Yorke's project Atoms For Peace, and Noel’s fellow Black Keys collaborator Beck, to name a few. Assuming this is the actual lineup for Oasis '25, it all sounds pretty promising. The lineup was first leaked in part on X last week, but who knows where anyone is getting this information.

Shortly after NME published that article this morning, Liam took to X, as he often does, to air out his grievances: "NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it," he wrote. He elaborated a bit later: "It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern."

As promised, Liam revealed his Oasis lineup: "Tony Mc drums Alan white bass guitar Zak [Starkey] lead guitar Chris Sharrock keys." The problem with that lineup, though, is that all those guys are previous Oasis drummers, which would be funny to see but would probably sound like shit. (Bonehead and fellow Oasis co-founder Paul McGuigan, Liam added, are pole dancers on opposite sides of the stage in this scenario.)

So, unless someone wants to drop us some juicy gossip, we're going with the lineup NME published for the Oasis reunion tour. And check out the alleged Oasis rehearsal setlist from the same X user who apparently leaked the lineup…