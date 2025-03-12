Fly Anakin – “The Times”

(The) Forever Dream, Fly Anakin's second official studio album, is out in about a month. He introduced it in January with a tremendous posse cut featuring Quelle Chris, $ilkmoney, and Big Kahuna OG, and before that he shared "YOUGOTME!!" Today the Virginia rapper adds "The Times" to the promo platter. It's a slo-mo, string-laden track in which producer Mono En Stereo gets a lot of mileage out of the central sample. Anakin proves to be a compelling narrator throughout, especially when he raps about "Mama got that boy pregnant like a seahorse." What?! Listen below.

(The) Forever Dream is out 4/25 via Lex.