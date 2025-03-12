Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Spinal Tap II Shares First Teaser, Release Date

4:24 PM EDT on March 12, 2025

Spinal Tap 2
Bleecker Street

In the nearly three years since we learned a sequel to the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap was in the works, we've heard about many of the rock stars who'll appear in the film, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and noted skinsmen Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith as entrants in Spinal Tap's procession of doomed drummers. The band's bassist Derek Smalls (aka Harry Shearer) also released a solo single.

Now the rollout is kicking into gear. The Rob-Reiner-directed Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will be out Sept. 12 via the indie film studio Bleecker Street, Variety reports. The article includes the rough outline of a plot — fictional legendary metal band Spinal Tap (played by Shearer, Michael McKean, and Christopher Guest) are reuniting after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert — and a note that Brooks' spouse and fellow country music legend Trisha Yearwood is also in the film. There's also a 30-second teaser featuring amps that go past 11 to infinity. Watch below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

NewJeans’ Agency ADOR Terminates Danielle, Plans Legal Action Against Her Family Member

December 29, 2025
News

Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug Talks “I’ll Believe In Anything” Going Viral Thanks To Heated Rivalry

December 28, 2025
News

Former KISS Guitarist Defends $225 Single, Former Drummer Explains $1,000 Album

December 28, 2025
News

Brigitte Bardot Dead At 91

December 28, 2025
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025