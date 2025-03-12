Spinal Tap II Shares First Teaser, Release Date

In the nearly three years since we learned a sequel to the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap was in the works, we've heard about many of the rock stars who'll appear in the film, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and noted skinsmen Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith as entrants in Spinal Tap's procession of doomed drummers. The band's bassist Derek Smalls (aka Harry Shearer) also released a solo single.

Now the rollout is kicking into gear. The Rob-Reiner-directed Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will be out Sept. 12 via the indie film studio Bleecker Street, Variety reports. The article includes the rough outline of a plot — fictional legendary metal band Spinal Tap (played by Shearer, Michael McKean, and Christopher Guest) are reuniting after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert — and a note that Brooks' spouse and fellow country music legend Trisha Yearwood is also in the film. There's also a 30-second teaser featuring amps that go past 11 to infinity. Watch below.