WU LYF Appear To Tease Reunion Following Lost Under Heaven Breakup

In 2012, as the cult-beloved Manchester rock band WU LYF broke up, their frontman Ellery Roberts teamed up with his girlfriend Ebony Hoorn under the name Lost Under Heaven. Recently, Lost Under Heaven announced their own musical breakup and released the farewell single "Creation Song." When the news came out that LUH were hanging it up, some hopeful commenters here wondered if WU LYF — short for World Unite Lucifer Youth Foundation — might get back together. That seemed like wishful thinking to me, but it looks like they might be getting their wish.

A few minutes ago, a user on the indieheads subreddit reported that they'd received a postcard "from what I assume is WU LYF" pointing them to the website worldunite.org, where a clock is counting down to the early morning hours of April 2. I guess we'll find out what's up soon enough.

WU LYF's initial run was short but meaningful to many. The shadowy combo was a Stereogum Band To Watch, and their sole album, 2011's Go Tell Fire To The Mountain, still inspires fierce devotion amongst the band's faithful audience.

Thanks to reader Dan for the tip!