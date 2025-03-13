Skip to Content
New Music

Daughter Of Swords – “Strange”

11:28 AM EDT on March 13, 2025

Graham Tolbert

Daughter Of Swords' Alex is shaping up to be a bizarro gem. The lead single "Talk To You" was a playful ditty, and now Alex Sauser-Monnig is back with "Strange," a laid-back tune about the increasingly strange nature of things.

“‘Strange’ is a song about feeling alienated by modern life. Or about our inability to collectively self-regulate,” Sauser-Monnig explains. “The way it feels like humanity writ large overdoes everything in order to feel/not feel only to have a vague sense we’re maybe missing the point and all the while driving ourselves over the brink into the great unknown.”

Listen below, and hopefully you'll feel slightly less strange for a few minutes.

Alex is out 4/11 on Psychic Hotline.

