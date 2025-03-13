Zulu Split With Frontman Following Abuse Allegations, Band Now “On Pause”

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles hardcore band Zulu performed in São Paolo without frontman Anaiah Muhammad. They made no mention of Muhammad's absence, but there was a huge, obvious reason for it. Shortly before that show, Muhammad's ex-partner, the singer-songwriter Simpson, accused Muhammad of physical and psychological abuse. Muhammad put out a statement denying the allegations, and Zulu cancelled their next two shows. Now, the band has posted a statement announcing that they are no longer working with Muhammad and that the band, which started off as Muhammad's solo project, is now "on pause."

In their statement, the other members of Zulu say that they "will no longer be working with or performing with him in any capacity." They also claim that they didn't know the nature of the accusations against Muhammad: "We were aware there were unresolved issues between the parties involved, but not the nature of the allegations."

When Simpson posted the allegations against Muhammad, former Zulu drummer Don Brown posted on his Instagram story, saying, "For everybody who asked me do I still play in Zulu, this is why I don’t." In response, the other Zulu members say, "In regards to our previous drummer’s posts, while he was filling in on tour with us he did not disclose knowledge of these allegations other than what we understood to be issues surrounding their relationship. He ultimately did not play with us because of confusion over scheduling." Here's what the other members of Zulu said in their statement:

We are aware of the allegations brought against Anaiah. We stand in solidarity with all people who are victims of abuse, and condemn the mistreatment of those vulnerable in our communities. Our hearts go out to anyone who has experienced any form of physical or emotional abuse, assault, or any other act that has caused harm and taken their agency away from them. Other members of Zulu have separated ourselves from Anaiah and will no longer be working with or performing with him in any capacity. We want to acknowledge the allegations were never disclosed to us prior, and we were immediately concerned reading the detailed account. We were aware there were unresolved issues between the parties involved, but not the nature of the allegations. In regards to our previous drummer’s posts, while he was filling in on tour with us he did not disclose knowledge of these allegations other than what we understood to be issues surrounding their relationship. He ultimately did not play with us because of confusion over scheduling. We understand that this has been extremely upsetting and disappointing to anyone who supported this band, it’s message and what it’s represented. Upon our return home we have withdrawn from scheduled performances and will be officially putting this project on pause.

If you or someone you know has undergone sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.