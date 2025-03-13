John C. Reilly Announces Debut Album As Mister Romantic: Hear “Dream”

John C. Reilly has starred in some of the most beloved movies of the past 30 years, but he also enjoys music. He's sung onstage with Dave Grohl and Beck. He's covered some country classics. He even raps a little. Today the actor has announced his debut album What's Not To Love?, under the very appropriate moniker Mister Romantic. It'll be out in June, and the lead single "Dream" is out now.

What's Not To Love? compiles Reilly's renditions of 13 songs from the Great American Songbook, made famous by the likes of Louis Armstrong, Tom Waits, Irving Berlin, Jo Stafford, and more. “Dream” was originally penned in 1944 by Johnny Mercer, and has been recorded by Frank Sinatra and Roy Orbison. Reilly's got a good voice! Of his album, he says in a press release:

I looked at our weary world a few years ago and tried to think of a way I could spread love and empathy. I decided the most fun way to do that was through performing and singing and telling people I loved them. So the emotional vaudeville show Mister Romantic was born, out of both hope and despair. What’s Not To Love? is a collection of songs from the show with some cinematic audio weaved in. They tell the story of an eternal optimist, Mister Romantic, as he looks for love. Each song moved me enough to want to share it with people and keep each one alive by passing it on like some of my favorite singers did in their time. The lyrics all have something deeply true about them. Someone once said “It’s better to light one tiny candle than to curse the darkness.” Well, this is our little candle in the darkness. We hope it reminds people that it’s good to love. I figured it was worth a try.

Hear "Dream" and see the full What's Not To Love? tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Just Another Sucker On The Vine"

02 "Dream"

03 "La Vie En Rose"

04 "Johnsburg, Illinois"

05 "You Don’t Know Me"

06 "Falling In Love Again"

07 "I Guess I’ll Get The Papers And Go Home"

08 "Picture In A Frame"

09 "The Song Is Ended (But The Melody Lingers On)"

10 "What’ll I Do?"

11 "Moonlight Serenade"

12 "I’ll Be Seeing You"

13 "What’s Not To Love?"

What's Not To Love? is out 6/13 via Reilly's own Eternal Magic.