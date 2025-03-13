Watch Cypress Hill & An Orchestra Perform “Hits From The Bong” On John Mulaney’s Live Netflix Show

Last year, the big-deal comedian John Mulaney started hosting Everybody's In LA, a sort of shambolic and experimental live talk show on Netflix. That show included LA-specific musical guests like Joyce Manor, Weezer, and St. Vincent. Mulaney's show returned last night. It's been retitled Everybody's Live With John Mulaney, and it's weekly now. In his monologue, Mulaney says that the show's name is different now because Netflix learned, through focus groups, that everyone hates Los Angeles, even after the wildfires. It probably wasn't a joke. Other than that, it's pretty much the same show -- same set, same loose panel conversations around specific topics, same interstitial comedy bits, same habit of booking LA-specific musical guests. Richard Kind is the announcer, and Wang Chung's "To Live And Die In LA" is the theme song. On last night's season premiere, folk legend Joan Baez was one of the panel guests, and Cypress Hill performed with an orchestra.

The episode's theme was lending money to friends and family, but Joan Baez didn't stick to that. She said that everyone was there to laugh, but first they had to acknowledge that incompetent billionaires are ruining the government. She also says that she used to own a Tesla but that she crashed it a few times and then got rid of it. (At one, point, her chyron said "bad driver," which got a guffaw out of me.) She also talked about riding around with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., listening to him and his friends tell dirty jokes, but she wouldn't repeat any of the jokes.

Another guest on the episode was John Mulaney's old friend Fred Armisen, and Mulaney played some clips from Armisen's previously unannounced album of 100 sound effects, which is coming out on Drag City this summer. The other guests were Michael Keaton and San Francisco Chronicle personal finance columnist Jessica Roy. Mulaney also did a pre-taped bit with a bunch of actors, professional and amateur, who have played Willie Loman in different productions of Death Of A Salesman; it included Christopher Lloyd, Rob Morrow, and Anthony LaPaglia. It was pretty funny. Near the beginning of the show, Richard Kind wished happy birthday to Al Jarreau before pretending to find out that he's dead. Later on, Tracy Morgan, sitting in the audience, made a cameo as "King Latifah."

And then there was Cypress Hill. Last year, the long-running rap crew performed with the London Symphony Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall -- an elaborate callback to the classic Simpsons orchestra where Cypress Hill admitted to booking the London Symphony Orchestra while high. In June, they'll release a live version of that performance. On Everybody's Live, Cypress Hill performed their 1993 Black Sunday classic "Hits From The Bong" with a DJ, a backing band, and a 17-piece orchestra recreating their Dusty Springfield sample.

And here's Joan Baez dancing to Cypress Hill: