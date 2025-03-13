Skip to Content
Gwen Stefani Shares Another Prayer App Ad, Angers Fans By Posting Tucker Carlson Video

12:57 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

Gwen Stefani made an... interesting career pivot last December by partnering with Hallow, a Catholic Bible app that "provides audio-guided Bible stories, prayers, meditations, sleep, and Christian music." Her initial collab post coincided with the kickoff of a 25-day prayer challenge called Advent Day25. But 25 days have passed since then, and the Hallow App Girl is still going.

Earlier this month the No Doubt singer shared another collaboration with Hallow. It's encouraging fans to do another prayer challenge, but this one is 40 days long coinciding with lent, and it's called Pray40; Chris Pratt, Mark Wahlberg, and the actor Jonathan Roumie are part of the campaign as well. Stefani getting absolutely dragged in the comments.

I hadn't heard of Roumie until now, and I think that's because the projects he's taken on recently aren't really my cup of tea. He starred as hippie evangelist Lonnie Frisbee in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution and then he played Jesus himself in The Chosen, a crowdfunded "historical drama" series about Jesus of Nazareth. Roumie talked about The Chosen, lent, and the Hallow app in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

Maybe it's some sort of Hallow contractual obligation, but Stefani reposted the interview clip to X on March 6, writing: "Wow @JonathanRoumie u r a powerful inspirational human what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being u gx." That paycheck must be nice, because commenters are tearing her a new one over there, too. See relevant clips below.

As Lent begins, Jonathan Roumie of The Chosen explains the power of prayer and fasting.

(0:00) How the Call to Play Jesus Was an Answer to Roumie’s Prayers
(9:35) The Weight of Playing Jesus
(18:41) What Is Lent? How Does Roumie Observe It?
(24:59) Mark Wahlberg, Chris Pratt,… pic.twitter.com/EQW9J85WFA

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 5, 2025

