Phoebe Bridgers Rumored To Appear In Robert Pattinson Movie Primetime After Set Photos Surface

The members of boygenius have been reemerging this year after taking some time after their huge 2023. Lucy Dacus has a major-label debut album on the way. Julien Baker is rolling out a country record with Torres. We don't know what kind of music endeavors Phoebe Bridgers might be working on (Punisher was five years ago, jeez), but it looks like she might be getting into acting.

Bridgers has a few roles on her IMDB page, but it's mostly been playing herself in projects like I Saw The TV Glow and Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Now she has been spotted in costume on the set of Primetime, the feature film debut from Lance Oppenheim, who helmed the HBO series Ren Faire. Primetime is an A24 production starring Robert Pattinson as a journalist who, per Variety, "takes on an underworld of crime and ends up changing television forever." It's supposedly inspired by To Catch A Predator.

In photos from the set, Bridgers can be seen alongside cast member Merritt Wever. She was previously photographed having a laugh with Pattison at a GQ dinner in 2022. This is all well and good, but I humbly request more music from this woman.