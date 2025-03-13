Skip to Content
Peaky Blinders Creator & LCD Soundsystem Documentarians Making Oasis Reunion Tour Movie

10:45 AM EDT on March 13, 2025

Simon Emmett

Oasis' much-anticipated reunion tour has recently seen leaks of the touring lineup and possibly the setlist, but here's one fact they kept under wraps until the official announcement: A documentary about the tour is in the works.

According to a press release today, the movie will be produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight — it's being billed as "a film by Steven Knight" — but directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, the duo that helmed the LCD Soundsystem doc/concert film Shut Up And Play The Hits and the movie adaptation of the 2000s NYC rock oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Knight's other credits include writing Eastern Promises, Maria, and Dirty Pretty Things, producing/writing/directing the Tom Hardy vehicle Locke. In terms of music projects, he created and wrote This Town, the BBC series about the rise of two-tone ska in the 1970s.

It'll be produced by Magna Studios, whose credits include Beastie Boys Story, and distributed by Sony Music Vision. No further release info is available for now — after all, Oasis still have to actually get the tour underway without imploding.

