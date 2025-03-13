Freddie Gibbs – “The Big 2”

For a while now, Indiana rap great Freddie Gibbs has been engaged in messy, extremely-online feuds with JPEGMAFIA and Benny The Butcher. It's hard to keep up with everything that they've got going on, since it includes things like arcane challenges salacious leaked photos. Sometimes, it even comes through in the music. That's what happens on "The Big 2," a new song that Gibbs posted online last night.

Last year, Freddie Gibbs released his album You Only Live 1nce with very little advance notice. Since then, Gibbs has been throwing new tracks up online without much ceremony. Those new songs tend to be YouTube exclusives that aren't on streaming services, probably because they use R&B samples that would've been too expensive to clear. That's what Gibbs did with his song "Nobody Like You" last month, and he does it again on his new track "The Big 2."

Over an SWV sample, Gibbs takes shots at a couple of his contemporaries. This line, for instance, seems to be directed at Benny The Butcher, as well as his own ex: "I seen my ex ho with the opps, I never get into drama/ They both got crackhead mamas, they got some shit in common." And this one is probably for JPEGMAFIA: "My naked ass got more promo than your album." Listen below.