News

Everything But The Girl Announce First Shows In 25 Years

11:32 AM EDT on March 13, 2025

Edward Bishop

Everything But The Girl, the British duo of married couple Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt, went through a fascinating evolution, from the sophisticated jazz-pop of their early days to the layered, bittersweet club music of their later years. Everything But The Girl went on hiatus after the release of their 1999 classic Temperamental, and both members launched solo careers. In 2023, Everything But The Girl returned with their album Fuse. Now, they're getting ready to play their first live shows in a quarter century.

Everything But The Girl did a live-in-studio BBC session while promoting Fuse in 2023, but they haven't performed for the public since their set at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2000. On their website, Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt announce that they'll return to the stage for a pair of intimate shows at London's MOTH Club next month: "They will perform as a part-acoustic part-electronic duo accompanied by Rex Horan on double bass. No club bangers, no huge arena, just a chilled folk-tronic vibe."

The shows are happening April 6 and 7, and you can't get tickets. The duo offered them to people on their UK mailing list, and they sold out right away. On their website, Watt says that they liked making Fuse so much that they wanted to keep going, "and that slowly turned into a conversation about playing live again." Thorn says that they might perform some songs that they've never done onstage before, and she adds, "If the shows go well, we intend to do more."

