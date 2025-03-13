Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Aphex Twin Made A 191-Track Playlist For Supreme

2:59 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

Earlier this month Aphex Twin became the latest musical artist to collaborate on merch with the streetwear brand Supreme. Ahead of its March 6 release day, that collection was later modeled by the acclaimed rap producer evilgiane in a gallery shared to Supreme's Instagram page. The Aphex x Supreme partnership continues this week with a massive new playlist curated by Richard D. James himself.

Released Tuesday to Supreme's Spotify account, the playlist is called "Aphex Twin: [mostly mellow] for Supreme." It's got huge names like Brian Eno, Herbie Hancock, Simple Minds, the Beach Boys, and Marvin Gaye as well as hipster favorites like Burial, NEU!, and ESG plus plenty of more obscure delights. Below, check out the playlist and the IG carousel, and shop the Supreme x Aphex collection at resale sites.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

NewJeans’ Agency ADOR Terminates Danielle, Plans Legal Action Against Her Family Member

December 29, 2025
News

Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug Talks “I’ll Believe In Anything” Going Viral Thanks To Heated Rivalry

December 28, 2025
News

Former KISS Guitarist Defends $225 Single, Former Drummer Explains $1,000 Album

December 28, 2025
News

Brigitte Bardot Dead At 91

December 28, 2025
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025