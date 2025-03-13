Aphex Twin Made A 191-Track Playlist For Supreme

Earlier this month Aphex Twin became the latest musical artist to collaborate on merch with the streetwear brand Supreme. Ahead of its March 6 release day, that collection was later modeled by the acclaimed rap producer evilgiane in a gallery shared to Supreme's Instagram page. The Aphex x Supreme partnership continues this week with a massive new playlist curated by Richard D. James himself.

Released Tuesday to Supreme's Spotify account, the playlist is called "Aphex Twin: [mostly mellow] for Supreme." It's got huge names like Brian Eno, Herbie Hancock, Simple Minds, the Beach Boys, and Marvin Gaye as well as hipster favorites like Burial, NEU!, and ESG plus plenty of more obscure delights. Below, check out the playlist and the IG carousel, and shop the Supreme x Aphex collection at resale sites.