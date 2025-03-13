Jessica Simpson Played Her First Show In 15 Years At SXSW

Jessica Simpson is not the kind of musical artist I tend to associate with SXSW, but it was there in Austin that Simpson made her return to the stage this week for the first time in 15 years. At Owen Bradley Park for the Grammy Block Party, the former TRL and reality TV star performed what setlist.fm lists as a six-song set. Simpson debuted four new songs from her forthcoming EP Nashville Canyon, Part I and covered two classics: Dusty Springfield's "Son Of A Preacher Man" and Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Were Made For Walking."

In footage from the beginning of the show, Simpson can be seen explaining her philosophy of music making at this phase of her life. "This time I needed to remember who I was and why I wanted to sing in the first place and all the music that inspires me," she said. "And I need to forget who they told me to be." It sounds like the music that inspires her is country and soul! Watch footage from the show below via TMZ.