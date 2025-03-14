The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

3

Lady Gaga - "How Bad Do U Want Me"

Lady Gaga has always been a bit of a rebel. Even in her most outlandish moments, there’s always an authenticity to her eccentricity, despite it making her the target of endless criticism and jokes in her early career. If we’ve learned one thing from her career arc, it’s that if she ever does try to tone herself down, it doesn’t last long. Gaga is certainly not toned-down on “How Bad Do U Want Me,” a centerpiece of her new album Mayhem. Over an interpolation of Yaz’s 1982 track “Only You,” she’s skeptical that the man she’s interested in might have his mind on another woman who’s the textbook definition of a good girl. But instead of trying to be a good girl herself, Gaga’s making sure this man knows what he’s in for should he choose her. How bad does he want her now that she’s no longer just the woman of his dreams?: "I'm here to kiss you in real life/ 'Bout to cause a scene." It’s not a woe-is-me wallowfest — it’s Gaga setting an ultimatum. That’s why even when she’s in love, she’s still a free bitch, baby. —Abby