Matt Pinfield Shares Health Update After Stroke-Induced Coma

7:07 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Matt Pinfield speaks onstage at Reel To Reel: X: The Unheard Music featuring a film screening, panel discussion, and performance with X moderated by Matt Pinfield at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on July 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

|Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

In January, Matt Pinfield suffered a stroke that left him in a coma. Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the media personality and former MTV VJ is awake and on his way to recovery.

“Guys, I’m alive,” Pinfield — who's best known for hosting MTV’s 120 Minutes — says. “I’m recovering and am going to come back swinging. I was unresponsive for two months. Friends were thinking they were coming to see me for the last time. The doctors never expected me to speak or to walk again.”

Pinfield is now rehabilitating at a facility in Los Angeles after having been released from the ICU, where he was battling pneumonia and on a ventilator. He says he was "close" to not making it. During this time, his eldest daughter Jessica filed for a temporary conservatorship over him. “She’s the one who saved my life,” Pinfield says. “She protected me.”

Upon emerging from his coma, he immediately began talking about music. “My friends said I went on about ‘A Whiter Shade Of Pale’ and how they couldn’t keep up with what I was saying,” he says. “They were, like, ‘Yeah, he’s still got that brain.’”

“I’m definitely going to take some time to recover,” Pinfield concludes. “Then I’ll do my radio shows again and get back to work doing what I love, which is to entertain people playing music.”

