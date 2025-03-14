Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Reunited Texas Is The Reason Added To Furnace Fest, Documentary On Frontman’s Old Band The New Rising Sons Out Tomorrow

8:13 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

Earlier this month, Las Vegas' stacked Best Friends Forever lineup included Texas Is The Reason, who haven't played a show since 2016. Now, the long-dormant emo band has been added to Birmingham's Furnace Fest. Meanwhile, a new documentary about frontman Garrett Klahn's old band the New Rising Sons arrives Friday (March 14).

Along with Texas Is The Reason, Modern Life Is War, Contention, Anberlin with Stephen Christian, and Norma Jean have also been added to Furnace Fest, which takes place at the Sloss Furnace from Oct. 3 to 5.

As for the movie, Endless Calls For Fame: The Story Of The New Rising Sons is directed by Olivia Serafini-Sauli and features her personal archival footage from New York City in the ’90s in the wake of Nirvana's rise. Watch the trailer below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=QustdbU_yQA
https://www.instagram.com/p/DHJj84_pxUV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

More Kennedy Center Concerts Canceled Over Trump Renaming

December 30, 2025
News

Jack White Responds After Congressman Posts Fake AI Video Of Him

December 30, 2025
News

Nickelback Respond To Jack Black’s Impromptu And Imprecise Cover

December 30, 2025
News

Chappell Roan, Odessa A’zion, & Other Gen Z Stars Learn Brigitte Bardot Was Problematic

December 30, 2025
News

NewJeans’ Agency ADOR Terminates Danielle, Plans Legal Action Against Her Family Member

December 29, 2025
News

Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug Talks “I’ll Believe In Anything” Going Viral Thanks To Heated Rivalry

December 28, 2025