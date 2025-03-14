Reunited Texas Is The Reason Added To Furnace Fest, Documentary On Frontman’s Old Band The New Rising Sons Out Tomorrow

Earlier this month, Las Vegas' stacked Best Friends Forever lineup included Texas Is The Reason, who haven't played a show since 2016. Now, the long-dormant emo band has been added to Birmingham's Furnace Fest. Meanwhile, a new documentary about frontman Garrett Klahn's old band the New Rising Sons arrives Friday (March 14).

Along with Texas Is The Reason, Modern Life Is War, Contention, Anberlin with Stephen Christian, and Norma Jean have also been added to Furnace Fest, which takes place at the Sloss Furnace from Oct. 3 to 5.

As for the movie, Endless Calls For Fame: The Story Of The New Rising Sons is directed by Olivia Serafini-Sauli and features her personal archival footage from New York City in the ’90s in the wake of Nirvana's rise. Watch the trailer below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=QustdbU_yQA

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHJj84_pxUV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading