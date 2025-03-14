Skip to Content
Ben Frost Announces New Album Under Certain Light And Atmospheric Conditions: Hear “Permcat, Ки́їв”

9:11 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

Last year, Ben Frost released Scope Neglect. The Australian-born, Iceland-based experimental artist is back today with the announcement of its followup, Under Certain Light And Atmospheric Conditions, slated for release in May.

Per the press release, the album is "built upon two years of live shows, soundcheck improvisations and field recordings. It is a 38-minute dreamspace of jetlag, melatonin supplements, roaring crowds and failing technology." The lead single “Permcat, Ки́їв” features recordings taken from his 2024 performance in Kyiv. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Tritium Bath, 克拉玛依"
02 "Permcat, Ки́їв"
03 "Trancelines, वाराणसी"
04 "Chimera, Naarm"
05 "Black Thread, ᠤᠯᠠᠭᠠᠨᠪᠠᠭᠠᠲᠤᠷ"
06 "Turning The Prism, واحة سيوة"
07 "Prism Inversion, Pantanal/La Habana"

Under Certain Light And Atmospheric Conditions is out 5/16 via Mute. Pre-order it here.

