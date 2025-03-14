Watch FKA twigs Perform Live Debuts And Rarities At Paris Tour Opener

FKA twigs kicked off the year with the highly anticipated release of EUSEXUA Tonight, the artist brought the album to life in Paris at her tour opener, giving a cinematic performance full of live debuts and rarities.

Live debuts include EUSEXUA’s "Sticky" and "Childlike Things," as well as CAPRISONGS’ "papi bones," "oh my love," and "honda." She also sang "Glass & Patron" and "Numbers" for the first time since 2016. She also danced to Madonna's "Vogue" to begin the show's third act. Below, watch footage from the show and check out the setlist via setlist.fm.

Sticky - FKA Twigs (Eusexua Tour - Paris) pic.twitter.com/NJOE0m8Xkq — sam ? (@samthew0rld) March 14, 2025

SETLIST:

ACT I: THE PRACTICE

"Thousand Eyes"

"Mary Magdalene"

"Figure 8"

"Room "f Fools" ("weak spot" intro)

"Hours"

"birth HERe"

"Striptease"

ACT II: THE STATE OF BEING

"How's That"

"Eusexua"

"Drums Of Death"

"Keep It, Hold It"

"Sticky"

"Perfect Stranger"

"honda"

"papi bones"

"oh my love"

"Girl Feels Good"

ACT III: THE PINNACLE

"Vogue"

"Childlike Things"

"Ego Death"

"Glass & Patron"

"Got To Feel Love"

"Home With You"

"Numbers"

"Two Weeks"

"24hr Dog"

ENCORE:

"Cellophane"