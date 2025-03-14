Jim Morrison Is Alive And Living In Syracuse, Documentary Claims

The Doors have been through wave upon wave of reappraisal over the decades, and they were in the news most recently because the Morrison Hotel building, made famous by a 1970 Doors album cover, burned down in the recent LA wildfires. Iconic frontman Jim Morrison has been gone for a very long time, and his Paris tomb is a tourist destination now. Nearly 54 years ago, Morrison died at the age of 27. What a new documentary presupposes is: Maybe he didn't? Maybe the 81-year-old Morrison is alive and well, and living in Syracuse, New York?

A new documentary series called Before The End: Searching For Jim Morrison has been streaming on Apple TV+ since January, but the world is only now noticing the outlandish theory that the documentary presents. Morrison was found dead in a bathtub in Paris, and he was buried before an autopsy was performed. For a long time, certain fans have wondered whether he could've faked his own death. As Syracuse.com reports, Before The End puts forth the idea that Morrison is still alive today, living incognito as a Syracuse maintenance man named Frank.

Before The End is directed and narrated by Doors superfan Jeff Finn, who says that he's been researching Morrison for 39 years. The doc includes an interview with this man Frank, who reportedly gives vague answers about his own identity. Finn also reportedly showed Frank's photo to two of Morrison's old girlfriends, who burst into tears at the resemblance. Finn also points out that Frank has a scar on his nose, in the same place that Morrison had a mole.

Look, I don't know that much about Jim Morrison, but I lived in Syracuse for four years, and I was shitfaced for pretty much the entire time. It's not the sort of place where you live if you have the option of not living there. I have plenty of friends and family there, and I say this with absolutely no disrespect, but it's fucking freezing there. You might wake up and see four feet of snow. Everyone is broke. The whole city seems to be in a permanent state of decline. When I lived there, they mayor's big revitalization idea was to make the big mall even bigger. If I was a rock star and I wanted to fake my own death, I would not choose to live in Syracuse. There's a reason that people think Tupac is living in Cuba now, you know? Watch the Before The End trailer below.

