Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Share “Sunset Blvd,” Tease Cake-Sampling “Talk”

Awards season is over, so it'll be a while before we see any more awards-show reaction shots of young Hollywood power couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. But Gomez and Blanco are a week away from releasing the new collaborative LP I Said I Love You First, and we've already posted their Gracie Abrams collab "Call Me When You Break Up." Today, they've shared another single, the glamor-drenched synthpop track "Sunset Blvd."

"Sunset Blvd." has a rigid, pulsing drum-machine beat and a keyboard riff that evokes hazy memories of "Dancing In The Dark." Melodically, it sounds a lot like one of the Taylor Swift songs that tries to sound like Lana Del Rey. There's some heavy innuendo in there, with Gomez gasping that she needs that big, big... heart. Petra Collins directed the video, which goes heavy on '80s VHS neon-noir aesthetics. Check it out below.

Also, you know that iPhone commercial that's got Cake's "Never There" in it, except it really isn't Cake's "Never There"? It sounds a bit like a quasi-cover of "Never There" that some ad agency ordered up? Yeah, that one. That's Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, too. They interpolate "Never There" on their new song "Talk." The song isn't out yet, but the commercial has been impossible to escape for a couple of weeks. If you haven't had the pleasure yet, you can hear it below.

Over on Instagram, Gomez and Blanco are posting cute little videos where they fry shrimp together.

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 on Interscope.