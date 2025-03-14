Iron Maiden Documentary Coming This Year For Band’s 50th Anniversary

Iron Maiden were formed way back in 1975, which means the heavy metal institution turns 50 years old this year. To mark that anniversary, the band is releasing an official documentary this year along with Universal Pictures Content Group. A press release promises interviews with the band — including early lead vocalist Paul Di'Anno, who died last year — plus superfans including Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Gene Simmons. There's also talk of "rare archival footage and all-new animated sequences of the band's legendary mascot, Eddie." The as yet untitled film will be directed by Malcolm Venville (Churchill At War) and produced by Dominic Freeman (Spirits In The Forest – A Depeche Mode Film).

The band posted this announcement to its social accounts today:

The press release also has a statement from Maiden's manager, Rod Smallwood:

We’re proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers.We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago.

And this one fron UPCG Executive Vice President Helen Parker, an executive producer on the film:

We’re thrilled Iron Maiden have entrusted us to bring their legacy to cinemas around the world. Working closely with the band and their passionate fans has been an unrivalled experience allowing us to tell their story in a unique way and celebrate their incomparable fearless creativity in their 50th anniversary year.

No release date has yet been revealed. It would be cool if they interviewed Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter for this. Revisit our career-spanning interview with Bruce Dickinson here.