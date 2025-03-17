Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce 2025 Theater Tour

Ball-knowers have never stopped being tuned into the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, but the band has been enjoying a resurgence of public interest thanks to "Maps" going mega-viral on TikTok. Now, after returning to the stage in 2023 in support of comeback album Cool It Down, the band has laid out plans to tour again this summer.

Aside from one at the San Diego Fair that isn't in the official itinerary, the Hidden In Pieces Tour will focus on intimate theater gigs. A press release suggests the tour will present YYYs in a "captivating new light," and the band is promising elements like deep cuts, acoustic guitars, and even orchestral strings. Here's their statement:

Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you​. Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYYs are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ​"All you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes."​ To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue. We'll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all-time favourites with new arrangements to delight…and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too. We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theatres to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!​

The tour starts with three shows in the UK, followed by two in Mexico City and a bunch of multi-night stands in major American markets. Official onsale kicks off March 21 at 10 a.m. local time, but pre-sale options begin on March 19. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Client Earth. Check out the schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

06/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/18 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/26 - San Diego, CA @ San Diego Fair

06/30 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metrópolitan

07/01 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metrópolitan

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

07/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

07/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre