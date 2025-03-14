Sound And Fury 2025 Lineup Has Knocked Loose, Project Pat, Basement, Trash Talk, More

America's biggest hardcore festival might get even bigger this year. Los Angeles' Sound And Fury, maybe the most exciting annual event on the hardcore calendar, just unveiled most of its 2025 lineup. The show is coming to LA's Exposition Park July 12-13, and it looks like it'll be a blast. Sound And Fury always presents its acts alphabetically, not with headliners at the top, but a couple of names on its poster jump out immediately. Knocked Loose, maybe the most popular young act on the entire heavy-music landscape, will play Sound And Fury. So will Project Pat, the Memphis underground rap legend who's long been beloved in the hardcore world. Sound And Fury has previously booked hardcore-adjacent rap types like Lil Ugly Mane, and Project Pat recently played a Brooklyn show with Mindforce, but it's still crazy to see him on this lineup.

Another big name on the Sound And Fury lineup is Basement, the mostly-inactive British band who recently blew up on TikTok. Basement recently played their first US shows in five years, and they're also headlining LDB Fest. Based on the poster, Knocked Loose and Basement are slated to headline Sound And Fury. Trash Talk, the California band who don't play often anymore but who always cause absolute chaos, are also on the bill. So are the San Fernando Valley crush-kill-destroyers God's Hate, Sound And Fury regulars who are already promising that their next chapter will begin at the festival.

Japanese greats Kruelty, who had to drop out of last year's festival at the last minute, are once again on the Sound And Fury lineup. As always, there's a heavy international presence on this one; other acts include Thailand's Whispers and the UK's Dynamite. The California band Forced Order broke up in 2018, but they're coming back for this one. The bill also features non-hardcore acts from the worlds of shoegaze (Cloakroom, Midrift), metal (Caustic Wound), crust (Lagrimas), and synthpop (Nuovo Testamento).

And of course, the bill also features many of the American hardcore bands who are currently making moves. If you're into that stuff, it's an absolute feast. Along with everyone I just mentioned, the lineup includes Mindforce, Pain Of Truth, Big Boy, Missing Link, XWeaponX, Combust, Contention, L.O.T.I.O.N., Snuffed On Sight, Peeling Flesh, Crush Your Soul, Big Ass Truck, Mongrel, Fatal Realm, and Febuary. You can find all the relevant info here.