Phil Lesh Honored With Street Outside Capitol Theatre

Over the past couple decades, the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY became a sort of East Coast home base for the late Phil Lesh and some of his fellow Grateful Dead alums. Peter Shapiro, the venue's owner, was the promoter behind the Dead's 50th anniversary Fare Thee Well shows, and Lesh performed at the venue 106 between 2012 and his death last year. So it's fitting that the Capitol Theatre and the Village of Port Chester have installed a tribute to Lesh.

Saturday marks 85 years since Lesh's birth. In honor of that, the Capitol is hosting a four-day celebration of Lesh featuring his son Grahame Lesh, his grandson Levi, and other performers including Rick Mitarotonda, Eric Krasno, Oteil Burbridge, Jason Crosby, John Molo, Jennifer Hartswick, Jackie Greene, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, Steve Molitz, Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, and Rob Barraco. Today, to kick off the proceedings, the corner of Westchester Avenue and Broad Street, right outside the theatre, has officially been renamed Phil Lesh Lane. Broad Street is home to the Cap's "Door 12" stage door, which Lesh entered through for his many performances at the venue. His tour bus was regularly parked along the stretch of street that will now bear his name.

A statement from Shapiro:

Phil was like a father to the Capitol, and performed there more times than any other musician in the theater’s history. We are thrilled that he will now be with us, on the same street, for every show the theater has moving forward, forever.

And one from Grahame Lesh:

The Lesh Family is so honored that the many magical nights that Phil spent at The Cap will be commemorated with Phil Lesh Lane. Phil loved The Cap and the entire community that came to his shows here, and our whole family will always feel the love that reflected back to him and all of us. It is extra special for this commemoration to happen on his 85th Birthday weekend, as we all spent so many of his birthdays with Deadheads who traveled from near and far to celebrate with him and our family.

The unveiling took place today at 4:20 p.m. (haha). Watch footage below.