Jamie xx Brings Out Robyn In Copenhagen, The xx Tease Studio Return

Big things are happening in xx world! Jamie xx, for one, is still out there promoting In Waves, his long-awaited 2024 album. We talked to him about his approach to building his DJ sets early this year, and one way to really put an exclamation point on the night is to bring out an iconic special guest. So it went in Copenhagen Thursday when Robyn, who guested on the In Waves single "Life," emerged to rock the house at KB Hallen.

The xx have been back in the studio together since early last year, too, and it seems the band is still hard at work on the follow-up to 2017's I See You. Below, check out those pics and footage of Robyn's big moment at the Jamie xx gig.