Jay Rock Arrested For Felony Gun Possesion In LA

Jay Rock is in trouble with the law. The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper and Black Hippy member, real name Johnny Reed McKinzie, was arrested Thursday for possession of a firearm in the 13000 block of E. 115th Street in his home neighborhood of Watts, Los Angeles, ABC7 reports.

The news channel's information comes from the LAPD, who say Jay Rock was initially stopped for trespassing in the Nickerson Gardens. He allegedly tried to flee his vehicle when police would not tell him why he was being detained. Police said a gun was left behind in the car. He was arrested on suspicion of felony weapons violation.

Jay Rock is best known for his collaborations with former labelmate and fellow Black Hippy member Kendrick Lamar, such as "Money Trees" and the Grammy-winning Black Panther soundtrack single "King's Dead."