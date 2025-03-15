Skip to Content
Will Smith Announces First Album In 20 Years, Makes TikToks With Doechii

11:00 AM EDT on March 15, 2025

Will Smith's last album was 2005's Lost And Found. On Friday (March 14), the multi-hyphenate announced its followup, Based On A True Story. The record features DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, Russ, Jac Ross, his son Jaden, and more.

To build up the hype, Smith reunited his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air costar Tatyana Ali and the pair did a Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air-inspired dance trend with Doechii to her latest hit "Anxiety." Watch below.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHL6PJTMV1x/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

@willsmith Somebody’s watching me… ib: @Brooke Monk ♬ Anxiety - Doechii

TRACKLIST:
01 "Int. Barbershop Day" (Feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff & Simone)
02 "You Lookin’ For Me?"
03 "The Reverend (Rave Sermon)"
04 "Rave In The Wasteland"
05 "Bulletproof" (Feat. Jac Ross)
06 "Hard Times" (Smile) (Feat. Teyana Taylor)
07 "Beautiful Scars" (Feat. Big Sean & OBanga)
08 "Tantrum" (Feat. Joyner Lucas)
09 "First Love" (Feat. India Martinez & Marcin)
10 "Make It Look Easy"
11 "The Reverend (YCMI Sermon)"
12 "You Can Make It" (Feat. Fridayy & Sunday Service)
13 "Work Of Art" (Feat. Russ & Jaden)
14 "The Reverend (WOA Sermon)"

Based On A True Story is out 3/28 via SLANG. Pre-order it here.

