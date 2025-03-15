Hear Marianne Faithfull’s “Burning Moonlight” From New Posthumous EP

In January, Marianne Faithfull tragically passed away at age 78. On Friday (March 14), the singer and actress' former label Decca announced a posthumous four-track EP titled Burning Moonlight arriving in June.

Burning Moonlight was originally going to be revealed in February as a part of the RSD 2025 List, but the announcement was put on hold following her death. The release is now moving forward at the request of her family. Her son Nicholas Dunbar said in a statement:

As we grieve the loss of Marianne, we are pleased to announce the release of these songs which she worked on during the year before her death. Marianne lived to create and perform music — it was her driving force and she never stopped. Right up until the end she was looking forward to this release which now completes and celebrates her remarkable artistic career.

The songs were inspired by Faithfull's first two albums, 1965's Marianne Faithfull and Come My Way, which were released simultaneously. "It was so unusual to start your career this way, so we decided to bring the music full circle," executive producer Andrew Batt says. "One side of the EP would be inspired by her debut pop LP Marianne Faithfull while the flip would honor her folk roots on Come My Way.”

“It’s a good time to look back,” Faithfull said upon completing Burning Moonlight. “It helps me to remember all the things I’ve done. I can’t say I’m a particularly nostalgic person, but I am enjoying this period of reflection.”

Along with Batt, the EP is produced by Head, Rob Ellis, and Oscar Dunbar. "I’m so happy we found a time when Marianne felt able to write and sing again,” Head says. “When she asked me to produce these songs, we were all aware that her health had made things difficult but, in true Marianne fashion, she persevered, and I think we were able to go in a new direction again — something she always tried to push herself to do throughout her long career.”

The title track is out now; hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Burning Moonlight"

02 "Love Is"

03 "Three Kinsmen Bold"

04 "She Moved Thru’ The Fair"

Burning Moonlight is out 6/6 via Decca.