Watch Julien Baker Cover System Of A Down With jasmine.4.t And Debut “Showdown” With Torres At SXSW

2:02 PM EDT on March 15, 2025

SXSW is going down in Austin. On Thursday (March 13), Julien Baker and Torres — who have a collaborative album called Send A Prayer My Way arriving soon — are having fun. On Thursday (March 13), the pair covered Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” at Willie Nelson's ranch's SXSW-adjacent Luck Reunion. There, they also debuted the unreleased LP track "Showdown."

On Friday (March 14), the boygenius member also joined forces with jasmine.4.t to tackle System Of A Down's "Toxicity" during jasmine.4.t's set at the SXSW Radio Day Stage at Austin's Brush Square Park. Baker and her boygenius bandmates produced jasmine.4.t's recent debut album, You Are The Morning.

Meanwhile, American Idol recently had some contestants doing Korn and Drowning Pool covers. Disturbed damaged Chicago Bulls championship banners. So it's nu-metal week on Stereogum. Below, watch Baker and jasmine.4.t perform "Toxicity" and watch Baker and Torres debut "Showdown."

@julienbakerbrasil Julien com @jasmine.4.t e banda no palco do SXSW! #julienbaker #jasmine4t ♬ som original - Julien Baker Brasil

