Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Earlier this month, Puddle Of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin made headlines for giving a disastrous performance and then claiming he was roofied by his bandmate. Today, TMZ is reporting that the singer was arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday (March 11).

Torrance, CA police received a call to an apartment around 3 a.m. The officers talked to Scantlin and his girlfriend and came to the conclusion that the couple got into a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical. Cops allegedly saw marks on Scantlin's girlfriend's arms and Scantlin was taken into custody. During a search of Scantlin, they allegedly found a small amount of a controlled substance.

Sources tell TMZ Scantlin was booked for felony domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance, and his bail is set at $90,000. Scantlin last got in trouble with the law in August when a traffic stop turned into a SWAT standoff.