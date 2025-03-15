Skip to Content
Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

2:35 PM EDT on March 15, 2025

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 04: In this handout image provided by the Austin Police Department, musician Wes Scantlin is seen in a police booking photo September 4, 2012 in Austin, Texas. Scantlin was arrested after an altercation with a flight attendant on a cross-country flight from Boston to Los Angeles which lead to the plane making an emergency landing in Austin. Scantlin was charged with public intoxication. (Photo by Austin Police Department via Getty Images)

|Austin Police Department via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Puddle Of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin made headlines for giving a disastrous performance and then claiming he was roofied by his bandmate. Today, TMZ is reporting that the singer was arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday (March 11).

Torrance, CA police received a call to an apartment around 3 a.m. The officers talked to Scantlin and his girlfriend and came to the conclusion that the couple got into a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical. Cops allegedly saw marks on Scantlin's girlfriend's arms and Scantlin was taken into custody. During a search of Scantlin, they allegedly found a small amount of a controlled substance.

Sources tell TMZ Scantlin was booked for felony domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance, and his bail is set at $90,000. Scantlin last got in trouble with the law in August when a traffic stop turned into a SWAT standoff.

