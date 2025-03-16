Watch Shudder To Think Reunite For Surprise First Shows In 12 Years

Shudder To Think, the great D.C. alt-rock band whose first few albums arrived via Dischord Records, have made a couple of brief reunions since they initially disbanded in 1998. One of those brief reunions just so happened to occur on Saturday, when they played two gigs at Los Angeles' Permanent Records Roadhouse. It was their first show since 2013.

Having announced the shows with just a couple of days of advance notice, Shudder To Think played two back-to-back sets in the afternoon. They mostly did songs from their 1994 major label breakthrough Pony Express Record, with songs from 1991's Funeral At The Movies and 1992's Get Your Goat in the mix too. The big news: They closed with a new song called "Playback."

The lineup featured Craig Wedren -- whose Yellowjackets theme you may have heard recently -- along with returning members Nathan Larson and Adam Wade, and new additions Clint Walsh and Jherek Bischoff. See some clips from the pit below, along with the setlist.

SETLIST:

"Hit Liquor"

"Gang Of $"

"Red House"

"Love Catastrophe"

"9 Fingers On You"

"Kissi Penny"

"Lies About The Sky"

"So Into You"

"Earthquakes Come Home"

"Pebbles"

"X-French Tee Shirt"

ENCORE:

"Day Ditty"

"Playback"