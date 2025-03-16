Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Gelo Debut A New Song In His Live Debut At Rolling Loud California

12:15 PM EDT on March 16, 2025

@cactus.kish / Rolling Loud

You’ve no doubt heard about Gelo by now. He’s a Chino Hills, CA rapper whose real name is LiAngelo Ball. His brothers, Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, are starting point guards in the NBA. "Ball" is their real last name. That's incredible. Anyway, Gelo didn't get quite as lucky in the hoops department, but that's OK because his January debut single "Tweaker" went viral and landed him a massive record deal with Def Jam. In the weeks since, he's teamed up with Lil Wayne and GloRilla. And over the weekend, he did his first-ever proper gig in front of a big-ass crowd at Rolling Loud California, where he also performed a couple of unreleased songs.

Gelo opened his short set with "Law & Order," a song he hasn't put out yet but has been teasing for a few weeks now. After "Tweaker" and the aforementioned GloRilla collab "Can You Please," Gelo did a brand-new unreleased song that we don't know the name of yet. Then he did "Tweaker" again.

Rolling Loud posted the whole (12-minute) set to YouTube, which you can watch below.

SETLIST:
"Law & Order"
"Tweaker"
"Can You Please"
(Unreleased)
"Tweaker"

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Lucy Dacus Perform “Bread And Roses” At Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Inauguration

January 1, 2026
News

J Balvin Ended His Feud With Residente Too

January 1, 2026
News

Phish Ring In 2026 With Salute To Dairy

January 1, 2026
News

Robyn Debuts New Songs “Talk To Me” And “Sexistential” At Brooklyn NYE Show, Plays CNN’s Times Square Bash

January 1, 2026
News

Stranger Things Showrunners Explain How They Got Those Unprecedented Needle Drops For The Finale

January 1, 2026
News

Post Malone Livestreams Painful Backflip Attempt, Teases Two New Albums For 2026

December 31, 2025