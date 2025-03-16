Watch Gelo Debut A New Song In His Live Debut At Rolling Loud California

You’ve no doubt heard about Gelo by now. He’s a Chino Hills, CA rapper whose real name is LiAngelo Ball. His brothers, Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, are starting point guards in the NBA. "Ball" is their real last name. That's incredible. Anyway, Gelo didn't get quite as lucky in the hoops department, but that's OK because his January debut single "Tweaker" went viral and landed him a massive record deal with Def Jam. In the weeks since, he's teamed up with Lil Wayne and GloRilla. And over the weekend, he did his first-ever proper gig in front of a big-ass crowd at Rolling Loud California, where he also performed a couple of unreleased songs.

Gelo opened his short set with "Law & Order," a song he hasn't put out yet but has been teasing for a few weeks now. After "Tweaker" and the aforementioned GloRilla collab "Can You Please," Gelo did a brand-new unreleased song that we don't know the name of yet. Then he did "Tweaker" again.

Rolling Loud posted the whole (12-minute) set to YouTube, which you can watch below.

SETLIST:

"Law & Order"

"Tweaker"

"Can You Please"

(Unreleased)

"Tweaker"