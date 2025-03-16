Watch A$AP Rocky Debut New Music From A Helicopter At Rolling Loud California

Rolling Loud California is currently underway. Headliner A$AP Rocky performed Saturday night, and he made quite a spectacle out of it, rapping from a helicopter with the words "Don't Be Dumb" on it -- the name of his long-delayed new album -- before being lowered onto the stage. He did some new songs too.

Rocky opened his set with the unreleased song "All Black (Stole Ya Flow)," which he played once before at Rolling Loud Miami in 2023. He did another unreleased track that seems to sample Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" before the helicopter dropped him off during "A$AP Forever." (Rocky's previously said sample clearance issues were delaying back the album's release.) Skepta made an appearance for an abridged rendition of "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)," before Rocky went into his August 2024 single "Tailor Swif." Later on he debuted another unreleased song called "Your Honor" produced by Metro Boomin, which references last month’s trial where Rocky was found not guilty of felony assault against his former friend A$AP Relli. He closed the set with "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2."

Still no official word yet on when we're getting Don't Be Dumb, the follow-up to 2018's Testing, but we do know it's supposed to feature unlikely collaborators Morrissey and Jessica Pratt. Check out A$AP Rocky's Rolling Loud California set below.

https://twitter.com/nfr_podcast/status/1901179991196320142?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

SETLIST:

“ALL BLACK (STOLE YA FLOW)” (New song)

(Unknown) (Live debut, new song)

“A$AP Forever”

“Grim Freestyle”

“Stop Snitching” (New song, live debut)

“RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)”

“Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” (With Skepta)

“Tailor Swif”

“American Sabotage”

“HIGHJACK”

“Your Honor” (Live debut, new song produced by Metro Boomin)

“Yamborghini High”

“Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2”