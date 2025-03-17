Playboi Carti Brings Music To Rolling Loud

Last Friday Playboi Carti finally dropped Music, his oft-delayed follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red. The rollout was a little messy: The album didn't drop at midnight ET as initially promised, a couple of the song titles were changed after its release, and the album cover reads I Am Music though it's formally titled Music. I wonder how much longer Carti would've delayed Music had he not been scheduled to headline Rolling Loud California Sunday night.

Playboi Carti did not play all of Music at Rolling Loud because it's a whopping 77 minutes long, but he did do the majority of it, including a bunch of live debuts of songs like "Mojo Jojo" and "Backd00r." The Weeknd came out to do "Rather Lie" and "Timeless," and Skepta came out for "Toxic." The crowd requested oldie-but-goodie "Location," and, yes, he did do "Fe!n."

There was also a moment after "HBA" where Carti paused the show for a couple of minutes and instructed the back of the crowd to make room for the folks packed up front. Props to him and the Rolling Loud crew for that. You can watch the whole set below:

In more Music news, over the weekend Carti's store released a digital download edition with the newly-added song "Different Day," which was posted on Instagram in December 2023. He also showed solidarity with his fellow millennials by retweeting this:

Ages of everyone on MUSIC No-one even close to 20 29 - Playboi Carti

29 - Lil Uzi Vert

33 - Travis Scott

33 - Young Thug

35 - The Weeknd

37 - Kendrick

41 - Future

42 - Skepta

42 - Ty Dolla Sign 35.7 - Average Age Let people enjoy what they enjoy https://t.co/yb1Jpfacf8 — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) March 16, 2025

Carti also shared the final version of the "Evil J0rdan" music video, after a low-res version had been floating around since last year. See that and his Rolling Loud setlist below:

SETLIST:

"Pop Out"

"Mojo Jojo" (Live debut)

"Stop Breathing"

"Crush"

"Walk" (Live debut)

"Rockstar Made"

"Cocaine Nose"

"Good Credit" (Live debut)

"Backd00r" (Live debut)

"Like Weezy" (Live debut)

"K Pop"

"HBA"

"Evil J0rdan"

"Toxic" (with Skepta) (Live debut)

"Rather Lie" (with The Weeknd)

"Timeless" (with The Weeknd)

"OPM Babi" (Live debut)

"Sky"

"Charge Dem Hoes A Fee" (Live debut)

"Dis 1 Got It" (Live debut)

"Overly" (Live debut)

"Jumpin" (Live debut)

"Fine Shit" (Live debut)

"Crank" (Live debut)

"I Seeeeee You Baby Boi" (Live debut)

"Trim" (Live debut)

"We Need All Da Vibes" (Live debut)

"Fe!n"

"Location" (Crowd request)

"Different Day"

"Type Shit"

"Shoota"

"Olympian"(Live debut; shortened)

"Play This" (Live debut)

"Long Time (Intro)"