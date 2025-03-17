Skip to Content
xWeaponx – “Everybody Breaks”

11:18 AM EDT on March 17, 2025

The Louisville straight-edge hardcore band xWeaponx haven't released a lot of music -- just a 2022 demo and a 2023 split with World Of Pleasure -- but all of their songs make me want to pick someone up by his ankles and swing him into a tree trunk. They've got an absolute banger of a new song today, so make sure not to come anywhere near me today if there are trees around.

There's a reason why xWeaponx don't release a lot of music. Almost all the members of xWeaponx are in other big bands -- Knocked Loose, Gates To Hell, Inclination. Their catalog consists entirely of hard-crunch gang-singalong anthems. Their new track "Everybody Breaks" might be the strongest, most primal thing that they've done yet. By the time they hit the breakdown you should be able to feel the violence flowing through your veins. Check it out below.

"Everybody Breaks" is out now on DAZE. xWeaponx's only live shows are Louisville's 4/25 at LDB Fest and at LA's Sound And Fury Fest, which goes down 7/12-13. Imagine what'll happen when they play "Everybody Breaks" at those shows.

