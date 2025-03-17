Wet Leg Tease Return

It appears that new music from Wet Leg is imminent. The uber-famous indie pop band broke months of social media silence Monday by sharing a group portrait -- core duo Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers with backing members Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki, and Ellis Durand -- posing with a guy in zombie makeup and a bunch of stuffed animals. The caption says, "we're so back," along with a link to the band's website. So there you have it.

On Wet Leg's website is a retro PC pop-up box with an email sign-up bar. The text reads: "Salutations, lonely heart. You have wandered far, but you are home. Enter Moisturizer Valley -- where the skin never cracks, and the body never withers. Enroll now. Learn how to live forever." That could be an Oasis reference! Maybe they're opening for Oasis. Maybe they're not. We'll see.

It's been almost three years since Wet Leg released their self-titled debut album, though the attention that album got them was more than most artists accrue in three decades: They won two Grammys, two BRIT Awards, got shortlisted for a Mercury Prize, and landed on numerous Best Of The Year lists (including Stereogum's). Not bad for a couple of high school friends from Isle Of Wight.

By June 2022, Teasdale and Chambers said that Wet Leg LP2 was already completed, but it's hard to tell if they were being serious and they haven't released any original music since then. Who knows! See their teaser post below.