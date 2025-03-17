Watch Dua Lipa Cover AC/DC In Melbourne

Dua Lipa, who just made a guest appearance on Blackpink member JENNIE’s debut solo album Ruby, also just began a tour leg in Australia promoting her own 2024 album Radical Optimism. She switched things up tonight down under in Melbourne: She sang "Highway To Hell," from Aussies AC/DC's 1979 album of the same name. She didn't try to turn it into a disco-pop song or anything like that -- there are plenty of guitars, and her mic was turned on. Check it out below.