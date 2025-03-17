Skip to Content
Watch Dua Lipa Cover AC/DC In Melbourne

5:00 PM EDT on March 17, 2025

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Dua Lipa during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

|Joe Maher/Getty Images

Dua Lipa, who just made a guest appearance on Blackpink member JENNIE’s debut solo album Ruby, also just began a tour leg in Australia promoting her own 2024 album Radical Optimism. She switched things up tonight down under in Melbourne: She sang "Highway To Hell," from Aussies AC/DC's 1979 album of the same name. She didn't try to turn it into a disco-pop song or anything like that -- there are plenty of guitars, and her mic was turned on. Check it out below.

