Flogging Molly Reveal Frontman Is Recovering From Brain Hemorrhage

Last month Celtic punk band Flogging Molly canceled their 2025 tour plans, citing a "very serious health condition" for frontman Dave King. Today, on St. Patrick's Day, the group has revealed the specifics. In a message posted on Flogging Molly's Instagram account, King's wife and bandmate Bridget Regan explained that King suffered a brain hemorrhage on Jan. 24, leading to two surgeries, a coma, and another surgery on Feb. 28. Only now does Regan "feel confident we are on the other side of this."

Here's her full message:

Hi everyone, I’ve wanted to reach out for some time, but it was necessary to wait until we were safely out of the woods first.

On January 24th, Dave suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent two subsequent surgeries to save his life. He then spent two weeks in a coma, followed by varying stages of treatment and recovery. On February 28th he underwent yet another surgery and I now feel confident we are on the other side of this.

He is now entering into the next phase of his recovery and wants nothing more than to play music again. The road ahead is uncertain but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future.

I’d like to thank Dave’s neurosurgeon, Mr. Kieron Sweeney and his amazing team at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Thank you. Thank you for saving my husband’s life.

To all of the nurses and staff in both St. Brigid’s and Richmond Wards, thank you. Your extraordinary level of care was also integral to him being where he is today.

To friends and family whose support was unwavering throughout this ordeal, a heartfelt thank you.

And a special thanks to everyone who sent well wishes and messages of support.

Please look after each other and tell your people you love them. Life can change in an instant.

Until we meet again,

Bridget