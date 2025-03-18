Mamalarky – “Anhedonia”

Despite being called "Anhedonia," Mamalarky's new song is like a hit of dopamine. It follows previous Hex Key singles “Nothing Lasts Forever,” “Feels So Wrong,” and “#1 Best Of All Time,” and it's a hooky little daydream.

“‘Anhedonia’ is a song about feeling god awful," Livvy Bennet explains, continuing:

I was going through a really deep depression and not knowing what to do other than isolate myself from everyone. I didn’t want to put this song out because of how much I associate it with pain and getting completely stuck in it. I’m glad it’s on the record now, though. The most defining times come after being at the bottom of the pit, every day passing the same. At some point you look up and anhedonia has gone and you’re more hopeful than before.

Listen below.

Hex Key is out 4/11 on Epitaph.