Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Mamalarky – “Anhedonia”

10:18 AM EDT on March 18, 2025

Vlonery

Despite being called "Anhedonia," Mamalarky's new song is like a hit of dopamine. It follows previous Hex Key singles “Nothing Lasts Forever,” “Feels So Wrong,” and “#1 Best Of All Time,” and it's a hooky little daydream.

“‘Anhedonia’ is a song about feeling god awful," Livvy Bennet explains, continuing:

I was going through a really deep depression and not knowing what to do other than isolate myself from everyone. I didn’t want to put this song out because of how much I associate it with pain and getting completely stuck in it. I’m glad it’s on the record now, though. The most defining times come after being at the bottom of the pit, every day passing the same. At some point you look up and anhedonia has gone and you’re more hopeful than before.

Listen below.

Hex Key is out 4/11 on Epitaph.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peter Gabriel Announces New Album o\i: Hear “Been Undone”

January 3, 2026
New Music

IAN SWEET – “Semi-Charmed Life” (Third Eye Blind Cover)

January 3, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
New Music

The Smashing Pumpkins Join Yungblud On “Zombie” Rework

January 2, 2026
New Music

Wristwatch’s Tightly Wound Garage Punk LP III Hits Hard

January 1, 2026
New Music

Kick Off 2026 With Feels Like Heaven’s Invigorating Melodic Hardcore Album Within Dreams

January 1, 2026