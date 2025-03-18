Skip to Content
James Taylor Getting Jukebox Musical Written By Tracy Letts

9:06 PM EDT on March 17, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: (Exclusive Coverage; Editorial Use Only) James Taylor performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for James Taylor)

|Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

A jukebox musical featuring the music of James Taylor is currently in development. Fire & Rain, named after the singer-songwriter's famous 1970 song, was announced today, and the story is by playwright and actor Tracy Letts.

The project will be directed by David Cromer, with Gail Berman, Sam Feldman, Michael Gorfaine, and Jimmy Nederlander producing in association with Frank Marshall and Jere Harris. Per Deadline, Letts said Taylor's legacy is “one of profound influence on American music, particularly in the genres of folk, pop, and singer-songwriter traditions. His career spans over five decades, and his impact can be felt in both the personal nature of his songs and his stylistic innovations. His deeply personal, introspective lyrics and soulful delivery helped define the era’s musical landscape.”

He added that the title song "helped solidify James Taylor’s career and introduce him to a wider audience. The song’s vulnerability and honesty made it resonate with listeners and became one of the defining songs of his career.”

A few months ago, Taylor performed at the Kennedy Center Honors gala with Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne, and Arnold McCuller.

