Bad Moves Announce Breakup, Final Tour

Add this to our imminent 2025 In Memoriam: Bad Moves will soon be no more. The Washington, DC power-pop band, whose quite good last album Wearing Out The Refrain arrived last September, announced today that they'll be breaking up after a decade together. They didn't give too many circumstantial details, writing: "No bad vibes here! Life changes have brought us to a crossroads and we thought the best move would be to party with the kids who wanna party with us one last time." And so before they officially call it quits, they're going on a farewell tour this summer.

First, Bad Moves have a hometown show coming up this Saturday, March 22. The rest of the tour dates kick off in June with stops over the following few weeks in Columbus, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Minneapois, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Catskill, Boston, and Brooklyn. They also promised two additional DC shows, to be announced.

Adult Mom will open the first few shows of the tour while Theo Grizol of Nana Grizol will support the later dates. See the full schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

3/22 — Washington, D.C. @ Comet Ping Pong

6/18 — Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon Street +

6/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog +

6/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club +

6/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudland Theater +

6/22 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean +

7/10 — Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar

7/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas ~

7/18 — Catskill, NY @ The Avalon Lounge ~

7/19 — Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts ~

7/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ~

+ w/ Adult Mom

~ w/ Theo Grizol of Nana Grizol